Hyderabad, August 7: A woman in Telangana's Karimnagar, along with her lover and his friend, has been arrested for the premeditated murder of her husband, police confirmed on August 1. Ramadevi, who sold snacks for a living, allegedly planned the murder of her husband, Sampath, after watching a YouTube video suggesting that pouring pesticide into the ear could be fatal. The crime took place on the night of July 31 near the Bommakal flyover.

According to the NDTV report, Ramadevi had been in an extramarital relationship with 50-year-old Karre Rajayya, a regular customer at her sarvapindi stall. Frustrated by frequent domestic disputes with her alcoholic husband and desiring to eliminate him discreetly, she reportedly researched undetectable murder methods online. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

Woman Watched Poison in Ear Video on YouTube

Ramadevi found a video that claimed injecting insecticide into a person’s ear could cause death without leaving obvious evidence. She shared the idea with Rajayya, who, along with his friend Srinivas, allegedly executed the plan. On the night of the incident, Rajayya and Srinivas took Sampath out for drinks and waited until he was too intoxicated to resist. Rajayya then poured the pesticide into his ear, killing him on the spot. He immediately called Ramadevi to inform her of the murder. Telangana: Man Found Murdered in Pillalamarri Village; Wife Accuses Family of ‘Honor Killing’.

The following day, Ramadevi filed a missing person complaint to mislead investigators. However, suspicion arose when she prematurely mentioned that Sampath’s body had been found and requested no post-mortem. Her son’s doubts further pushed the police to dig deeper. Through analysis of call records, phone location data, and CCTV footage, the police uncovered the conspiracy. During interrogation, all three suspects reportedly confessed to the murder. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

