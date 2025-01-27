Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) A man from the Scheduled Caste who married a woman of a different caste was allegedly found murdered in Pillalamarri Village, Suryapet District, on Monday, police said, while the wife accused her family members of resorting to "honour killing".

A police official said Vadlakona Krishna (32) married a woman belonging to another caste six months ago against her parents' wishes.

Also Read | MSBTE Result 2024 Out on msbte.ac.in: Winter Diploma Exam Results Declared, Know How To Check.

The woman accused her family members of paying money to the perpetrators to eliminate her husband.

"It is not yet clear what the reason behind his murder was. His wife is accusing her family members of the murder. Our primary investigation reveals that the deceased was also involved in some settlements," the official told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Grisly Murder: Man Arrested for Killing Cousin After Victim Pressurises Him To Abandon Family and Live With Her, Charred Body of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Near Shivaji Road.

The case is being investigated from all angles, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)