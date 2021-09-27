Hyderabad, September 27: In a shocking incident, a software engineer allegedly killed his wife in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana. Reportedly, after murdering his wife, the software engine also attempted suicide. The incident took place in the Bachupally area of the district on Saturday. The man has been identified as Kiran Kumar. The couple got married just over a month ago. Telangana Shocker: 18-Year-Old Dead in Clash Between Hostel Students at BITS in Narsampet.

Kumar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to a report published in The Times of India, The couple used to have frequent fights. Kumar suspected the character of his 22-year-old wife, Sudha Rani’s character. The accused reportedly slit the throat of Rani with a knife on Saturday after having an argument with her.

After killing her wife, Kumar also cut himself. The matter came to light when Rani’s parents came to their rented apartment in the afternoon. When nobody opened the door, they informed the police, and around 6 pm, the door was opened. Rani was found lying in a pool of blood on a bed, while Kumar was lying unconscious in the bathroom. Telangana: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Set Ablaze in Karimnagar District; Two Arrested.

The man was immediately rushed to a hospital. His condition is reported to be critical. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 and 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).