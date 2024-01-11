New Delhi, January 11: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday issued a warning against fraudsters who are posing as technical staff of telecom companies and asking phone users to dial *401# followed by a mobile number to fix a problem with the network.

The fraudsters call to say that there is a problem with the subscriber’s SIM card or there is some issue related to network or service quality and they need to dial a specific code to fix the problem. This code usually starts with *401# followed by a mobile number. Indian Government Issues Warning for Samsung Galaxy Mobile Users Through CERT-In About High-Risk Vulnerabilities, Suggests To Update System.

If this number is dialled, an unconditional call forwarding is activated on their mobile number and all incoming calls etc., are forwarded to the fraudster's mobile number. The fraudster then receives all incoming calls and can gain crucial information such as bank account numbers and passwords that can be used for fraud. Malware Alert! Government Issues Advisory on Remote Access Trojan 'DogeRAT', Says Advanced Malware Targeting Android Users Via Social Media and Messaging Apps.

The DoT has advised that all subscribers should check their mobile phone settings for call forwarding and immediately disable it in case it is enabled. The facility should be used only when it is required.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).