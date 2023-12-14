Mumbai, December 14: The Indian Government is actively finding security threats and trying to improve mobile communication and security of the people in the country. Indian Government issued a warning through CERT-In for Samsung Galaxy phone users on December 13, 2023. According to reports, the Government had issued multiple security warnings this week and this was related to Samsung smartphones. Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) reportedly issued a high-risk warning to Samsung Galaxy Phone users about numerous vulnerabilities.

The vulnerabilities suggested by the government agency for Samsung Galaxy smartphones posed significant risks, threats to the owners, and potential impact. The Indian Government issued warning for new and old Galaxy models through CERT-In, rating it "High". As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy models using Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14 had critical security issues. X Down: Users Unable To Visit Outgoing Web Pages as Elon Musk-Run Platform Faces Outage, 'This Page Is Down' Error Message Appearing.

Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Vulnerabilities:

The reports said that Samsung Galaxy phone holders should consider updating their device's OS and firmware as soon as possible. The Samsung models became open to threats from hackers if they are not careful about updating their systems. The hackers had a chance to bypass the security of the devices and access sensitive data. Here's the list of vulnerabilities. Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy’s Two New Deepfake Videos Promise People To Earn Rs 2.5 Lakh in One Day.

AR Emoji's improper authorisation

Know Guard vulnerability

Softsimd library incorrect data size

Smart Chip input validation vulnerabilities

Contact Hijacking

Facial Recognition software integral overflow

Memory corruption vulnerabilities

Others

These vulnerabilities put the device in danger and allow the hackers to do the following,

Send broadcast with elevated privilege, access SIM PIN

Bypass Knox Guard lock and change the system's time

Trigger heap overflow and stack-based buffer overflow

Read AR Emoji's sandbox data

Executive arbitrary code and compromise the system

Gain access to sensitive information.

The post from Cert-In suggested that the users should "apply appropriate security updates" by their vendor (Samsung). According to the reports, Samsung already released the software update fixing these issues for the Samsung Galaxy devices running OS versions from 11 to 14.

