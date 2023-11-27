Thane, November 27: A 30-year-old ambulance driver was killed and another was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday. The attack occurred in the Nerul area around 8.15 pm on Sunday when four unidentified persons waylaid the ambulance near the gate of D Y Patil Hospital, an official said.

Ambulance drivers Yuvraj Amrendra Singh and Dyaneshwar Nakade (28) were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, he said. One of the accused pulled Singh out from the ambulance and attacked him with a bamboo stick, while the other accused vandalised the vehicle, the official said.

Nakade, who was injured, managed to escape by driving the ambulance past the hospital gate and informed the owner, he said. Singh was later found stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Mumbai Police Act has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the accused, he added.