Thane, November 25: A senior citizen and his wife were killed, while three other family members were injured when a fire broke out in a residential building on Ghodbunder Road of Thane, on Saturday, police said. According to Kasarvadavali Police Station, the blaze was noticed around 2.30 am as the family slept at home on the first floor. The flames quickly spread into the other rooms of the house in Madvi Nivas building, trapping the family members. Cylinder Blast in Thane: Two Killed As Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Shop Due to Cylinder Explosion in Mumbra Area (Watch Video)

Some locals summoned the police and fire brigade which rushed to the spot and battled the blaze and brought it under control a short while later. After the cooling operations, the fire brigade launched a rescue operation for the victims stuck inside. The flat owner, said to be the landlord of the building, Abhimanyu Madvi (66) and his wife Ramabai Madvi (51) perished in the conflagration. Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Thread Godown in Bhiwandi, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video)

Three other family members were injured and have rushed to a Thane hospital for treatment and the cause of the blaze is being investigated, said the Kasarvadavali Police official.

