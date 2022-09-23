In an unfortunate incident, a six-month-old baby was crushed to death by a speeding tractor in Pune’s Rajgurunagar area. The incident took place on Friday. The tragic incident was captured in a CCTV footage which shows a bike carrying the baby skidding on the road while trying to overtake the tractor. The six-month-old baby came under the wheel of the tractor after falling from the woman’s lap and died on the spot.

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

