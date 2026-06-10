Thane: Toddler Swallows Metal Pins Hidden in Birthday Cake Decorations

A three-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Thane narrowly avoided serious injury after accidentally swallowing two metal pins hidden inside decorative pieces on his birthday cake, prompting renewed concerns about food safety standards and the use of non-edible supports in cake decorations.

The incident occurred on May 31 during a Spiderman-themed birthday celebration organised for Reyaansh and his family. According to reports, the customised bowling alley-themed cake featured decorative chocolate bowling pins that contained metal wires for structural support, a detail that his family says was never disclosed by the bakery. Solapur: Teen Crushed to Death Under Cricket Pitch Roller During Summer Camp, Coaches Booked.

Birthday Celebration Turns Into Medical Emergency in Thane

According to Reyaansh's mother, Sneha Shelar, the family had specifically informed the bakery that the cake was intended for toddlers. “It was everything I dreamed of, the decorations, the cake and our entire family, basically everything he loves,” Shelar recalled.

The situation took a concerning turn the following day when older children who had attended the party discovered metal rods inside some of the cake decorations and alerted adults. Fearing that Reyaansh may have swallowed the hidden supports, his parents immediately sought medical help. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Throws ‘Trishul’ at Brother-in-Law During Argument With Husband in Ahilyanagar, Accidentally Kills Infant Nephew; Case Registered.

X-Ray Reveals Metal Pins in Child's Intestine

Doctors conducted an X-ray examination, which confirmed the family's fears. “The scan showed two metal pins lodged in his small intestine,” his mother said. Medical specialists at Jupiter Hospital advised against surgery because the objects had already moved into the intestine. Instead, doctors recommended close observation and monitoring while waiting for the metal pieces to pass naturally.

For nearly two days, the family remained uncertain about the outcome. “Reyaansh is safe now. Both wires passed naturally after 48 hours. But those 48 hours were the most terrifying of my life,” Shelar wrote in a social media post that later gained significant attention online.

The incident has highlighted a wider paediatric safety issue involving young children accidentally swallowing small objects such as pins, magnets, batteries and coins. Medical experts frequently warn that ingestion of foreign objects can become life-threatening depending on their size, shape and location within the digestive system. Sharp metallic objects, in particular, can pose risks of internal injury and may require emergency medical intervention in some cases. In Reyaansh's case, doctors were able to avoid surgery because the pins passed through the digestive tract naturally.

Following the incident, Shelar urged parents to ask detailed questions when ordering cakes for children, particularly regarding decorative elements. She advised families to confirm whether decorations contain hidden supports and whether all decorative items are fully edible and safe for toddlers.

The incident has also raised questions about whether bakeries should provide clearer warnings when decorative elements contain non-edible materials.

The family reportedly approached the Kasarvadawali police regarding the matter. However, they were informed that the issue fell under the jurisdiction of food safety authorities.

According to reports, Food and Drug Administration officials stated that an investigation could not proceed without a sample of the cake or the chocolate decorations involved.

Consumer rights advocate Shirish Deshpande said existing consumer protection laws place responsibility on manufacturers and sellers for harm caused by defective products or insufficient warnings.

“The chapter also covers mental trauma, not just physical liability,” he said, adding that affected families can seek compensation through consumer courts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).