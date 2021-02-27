If we think about it, weight loss pills have been around for a long time. And this shouldn’t come as a surprise because throughout the decades, many trends and personalities have inspired people to lose weight, look good and feel fantastic.

From the 70s to 90s bodybuilding era to the modern fitness fads today, weight loss pills have seen their share of the limelight all throughout. However, with so many options flooding the market, how do you know what the best weight loss pills are?

All of them claim to be “the best'' and promise unbelievable results within days. From weight loss supplements to weight loss medication, dietary supplements, fat burning pills, prescription weight loss pills and non-prescription weight loss pills – all put out the same “lose weight within xx days'' message.

Well, this article is all you need, really, when it comes to choosing the best weight loss pills – whether you just want to look and feel good or bring down your body fat percentage in a safe and healthy way.

A quick disclaimer though – while there have been many studies on the efficacy of weight loss supplements, some side effects have been reported in certain individuals, although those may be more related to an overdose or specific intolerances and underlying medical conditions, more than anything else.

Additionally there is a lot of misinformation online about diet pills, fat burning pills, or weight reduction medication – whatever you want to call them – making it hard to decide what the best weight loss pills are!

The 5 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements we recommend and have reviewed below are based on a number of factors such as how they work to help you lose fat, the number of positive customer reviews they have received, key ingredients, and more.

Without further ado, let’s delve into it!

5 Best Weight loss Pills of the year 2021

Phenq: - Best Weight Loss Pill Overall Leanbean: - Best For Women Instant Knockout: - Best Weight loss Pill For Men Trimtone: - Best For Thermogenesis Powher: - Fat Burner and Pre Workout

1. PhenQ – The Best Overall Weight Loss Pills

What it doesPhenQ is considered by many among the best weight loss supplements today, as many of those positive reviews say that it helps you reach your weight loss goals faster compared to other weight loss pills.

No wonder these fat burning pills have nearly 200,000 customers across the globe, with rave reviews to boot! The high-quality formula is produced in both the US and UK in GMP and FDA-approved facilities.

PhenQ helps you shed weight in a number of ways:

Suppresses the appetite, fat loss will increase when combined with restricted calories and an exercise program.

Improves energy levels and overall mood, as a low-carb or weight loss diet can often be mentally taxing.

Burns off stubborn fat from those hard-to-lose areas which, through traditional diet and exercise, either takes very long or doesn’t burn off.

Blocks the reformation of fat cells, helping to keep off the weight you lose. What it contains



Caffeine which encourages the body’s fat cells to immobilize and be used for energy via a process known as thermogenesis. This gives you the motivation, energy and focus required to stay active throughout the day when you’re on a calorie-restricted diet.

Capsimax Powder is a powerful thermogenic fat burning ingredient which helps you get harder and leaner, and also blocks new fat cells from forming.

Nopal is an amino acid-rich appetite suppressant which helps preserve lean muscle and prevents extra weight gain by reducing fluid retention.

Chromium Palate, an essential mineral, keeps your carb and sugar cravings in check, making the weight loss process more effective and consistent.

L-Carnitine Fumarate, another amino acid, helps the body tap into fat stores for energy. It also helps combat fatigue and lethargy while on a strict diet.

What the reviews say

Reviews for these diet pills have been nothing short of impressive. Some have reportedly lost a cool 10 lbs. after taking PhenQ for just a month, while others have said that it works faster than many other dietary supplements and fat burning pills available on the market.

Who it’s for

PhenQ is ideal for adult men and women who are looking to shed unwanted weight, especially those last few pounds of stubborn fat. It’s one of the best weight loss pills available today and even comes with a risk-free 67-day trial period.

2. LeanBean – The Best Weight Loss Pills for Women

What it does

LeanBean is considered the best over the counter weight loss pills for women. It’s a powerful dietary supplement containing all-natural ingredients to suppress those calorie cravings, jumpstart your metabolism and keep you in a fat-burning state all day long.

Does away with carb cravings due to its appetite-suppressant properties.

Uses a blend of natural thermogenics and minerals to ramp up your metabolism, and encourage the body to use more body fat for fuel.

Contains essential vitamins to provide a ‘clean’ energy boost during a low-calorie diet. What it contains



Glucomannan (also known as konjac fibre) not only suppresses the appetite but also gives a feeling of fullness as it’s a soluble fibre, allowing you to stay in a fat-burning state.

Minerals with thermogenic properties like Acai berry, piperine, green coffee extract, and Garcinia Cambogia extract give the body the fuel it needs to continue burning fat even when you’re not exercising and just relaxing or sleeping.

Vitamins like zinc, chloride, B6 and B12, and chromium picolinate guard against any potential nutritional deficiencies and low energy levels.

What the reviews say

LeanBean has received rave success and reviews from thousands of weight-conscious women around the world, with many Instagram models, influencers and celebrities hailing it as one of the best weight loss supplements they have ever tried.

Who’s it for

LeanBean happens to be one of the few non-prescription weight loss pills available today that is especially formulated to help women lose weight. Compared with other fat burning pills and even prescription weight loss pills, it offers fantastic results and that too without heavily relying on caffeine or other stimulants.

These weight loss pills come with a 90-day trial period, which means if you don’t like the experience, you get all your money back!

3. Instant Knockout – Best Weight Loss Pills for Men

How about trying out a weight loss supplement that was originally formulated to help professional boxers, wrestlers and MMA fighters get ripped before an upcoming match? Well, now you know why it’s called Instant Knockout – one of the best diet pills we’ve reviewed so far, and now accessible to the general public.

What it does

Instant Knockout works by relying on a 3-pronged “hard hitting” approach to getting shredded:

The natural thermogenics help your body tap into body fat for fuel and keeps your metabolism revving, even when you’re just resting.

The appetite suppressants help curb sugar cravings and reduce the amount of fat-promoting food you eat.

Energy-promoting stimulants increase your overall energy and focus, allowing you to smash through your workouts with full force. What it contains



The fat burning pills contain completely natural ingredients that are both safe and effective. These include:

Glucomannan and GTF Chromium help give you a better sense of satiety while the latter helps improve your insulin sensitivity, meaning that the food you consume is used far more effectively for fuel and not stored as fat.

Piperine, zinc and vitamins B6 & B12 ensures that you have the focus and energy levels to stay consistent throughout the day, as a low calorie diet can often lead to lethargy, nausea and headaches.

Caffeine anhydrous, cayenne pepper seeds and green tea extract keep your metabolism revving, without making you feel tired or exhausted when the effects wear off.

What the reviews say

Many athletes, fighters and casual gym-goers alike have left Instant Knockout beaming reviews, reporting that it helped them boost energy levels, reduce cravings, and particularly reduce fat around the midsection.

Who’s it for

Instant Knockout is the perfect option for men who want to safely reduce weight without having to rely on prescription weight loss pills – who pursue an active lifestyle and also don’t mind gaining an edge in the gym or their favourite sport. Oh, and these non-prescription weight loss pills also come with a 90-day money back guarantee.

4. TrimTone – Best Ingredients for Thermogenesis

TrimTone is considered among the best over the counter weight loss pills available to help the body do one thing: kick into thermogenic mode to boost the metabolism and release the most fat. The best part about these diet pills is that they don’t require a prescription and have completely natural ingredients.

What it does

TrimTone does what most weight loss medications can’t achieve:

It unlocks the body’s natural thermogenic response to help boost metabolism and use fat cells for energy, when combined with a low-calorie diet and an active lifestyle.

It suppresses the appetite and turns your body into a 24-hour fat-burning machine, helping you burn calories even at rest.

By stimulating thermogenesis in the body around the clock, you can reach your weight loss goals a lot faster.

The appetite-supressing ingredients which are free of fillers ensure that you stay fuller on a low-calorie diet and have the energy to power through the day and your workouts. What it contains



Glucomannan is an appetite suppressant that makes you feel fuller for a lot longer, thanks to the soluble fibre. It also helps you stave off carb cravings.

Grains of Paradise is a thermogenic herb that regulates blood sugar levels, and helps you burn fat, particularly around the midsection.

Green tea extract boosts the metabolism along with specific hormones which, in turn, improve the body’s fat burning response.

Green coffee beans boosts the metabolism and lowers blood sugar spikes to help keep your body in a fat-burning mode.

Caffeine acts not only as a stimulant but also helps burn fat through lipolysis and thermogenesis.

What the reviews say

You’ll barely find any “so-so” or negative reviews on TrimTone, with casual exercise lovers, health-conscious individuals and gym warriors alike praising its ability to keep them in a fat-burning state. We’re giving it our own personal thumbs-up as well because it does this so well while still making use of all-natural ingredients.

Who’s it for

Anyone looking for non-prescription weight loss pills to lose and maintain a healthy weight in the long run and achieve their best body composition – TrimTone is ideal. It comes with a 100-day money back guarantee and is particularly well-suited for women who’ve tried a variety of fat burning pills but didn’t see the results they had hoped for. These weight loss pills are it!

5. Powher Fat Burner and Pre Workout

A product of Ultimate Life LTD, the Fat Burning Supplement Powher, sums up the knowledge of an organism’s needs for dynamic and essential training, incorporating the biology of the female body.

The result is a pink booster powder (for fat burning and pre-workout training) in the company's typical pink package.

Ultimate Life LTD - a company with prestige and "mother" of many other well-known and successful nutritional supplements such as, the female fat burner LeanBean, based in England, follows strictly all the rules (being the holder of certifications).

Powher is an easy-to-use and digestible weight loss supplement, in powder form, aiming mainly at boosting energy levels for better training and fat burning.

It also boosts metabolism to higher fat burning (leading to energy savings as mentioned above) and enhances muscle rebuilding, toning, strengthening, and certainly the muscle ribbing.

Lower in caffeine than the similar "male" pre-workouts, not causing side effects (nervousness, insomnia, stomach pain, nausea, headache) in the sensitive female body.

Powher - ingredients

Prior to starting to examine the ingredients and analyzing them in terms of their action, it is important to refer to their quality.

All active ingredients found in this supplement are of natural origin, with no chemical impurities, of the highest quality and certified action.

Powher’s ingredients are given in ratios suitable to give maximum results without creating side effects.

Finally, we have to mention that the powder formula of the weight loss supplement Powher is the result of extensive research. In fact, the final formula of the product - finalized after long research and improvement, offers specifically to the female body what’s needed, containing an innovative / original mixture making the difference.

Below, we see the ingredients contained at their respective ratios:

Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 10 mg / 500% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage - RDD)

Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin) 50 mcg / 833% of RDD

Pantothenic Acid (as Chromium D-Pantothenate) 10 mg / 100% of RDD

Taurine 2.5 mg

L-Citrulline Malate 2g

Beta-Alanine 1 g

RedNite® (Beta vulgaris) (root) 500 mg

Lysine (as L-Lysine HCl) 500 mg

L-Tyrosine 500 mg

Coconut Water Powder (freeze dried) 500 mg

OxyJun® (Terminalia arjuna) (bark) 400 mg

EnExtra® (Alpinia galanga) (rhizomes) 300 mg

Natural Caffeine (from Green Coffee bean) 100 mg

Also included: dextrose monohydrate, pigments, silicon dioxide, sucralose, sodium chloride.

While the entire composition finds me in agreement (and more precisely excited), I have though, a slight disagreement over a minor detail.

More specifically, concerning the artificial sweetener sucralose, contained (which in my opinion could be avoided or replaced with a natural sweetener such as stevia).

However, the other (active) ingredients of the mixture (being the most important point we must focus our attention) seem to maintain an ideal combination with each other, but also in correct amounts to give tangible results.

A more detailed look at each ingredient provides more help to understand this supplement’s action.

B Complex Vitamins (B6 & B12)

Reduce the feeling of fatigue, increase the available energy (for the best athletic performance and not only), enhance the elimination of toxins from the organism, promote the metabolism of sugars, fight fluid retention and bloating.

They also enhance good physical, mental and mental health, promote good mood and increase self-confidence.

RedNite® (Beta vulgaris)

A trademarked ingredient, extracted from beets (mainly), extremely rich in natural nitrate, practically giving 10 times more antioxidant protection to organisms.

OxyJun® (Terminalia arjuna)

Another commercially available ingredient produced from the bark of a tree (specifically the Termninalia Arjuna tree).

It has undergone numerous clinical trials and tests in humans, proving beneficial action as an antioxidant as well as a natural stimulant.

This being the reason for using it in Pre-Workout supplements providing energy as a top priority.

EnExtra® (Alpinia galanga)

A commercially available ingredient, a mixture of 3 natural extracts (Cymbopogon Flexuosus, Alpinia Galanga & Glycyrrhiza Glabra), one of the most crucial elements of Powher's formula.

Belongs to premium ingredients, found only in a minimum number of nutritional supplements, including Powher, the Pre-Workout supplement for women.

Works in combination with caffeine, as enhances its action by providing huge amounts of energy.

However, the remarkable thing here is the fact that prevents any known side effects of caffeine to the organism.

Therefore, though the user will experience a huge boost of energy, they will never feel any headaches, palpitations or insomnia.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is an amino acid, playing a role in the production of neurotransmitters of significant importance to organisms (such as dopamine, epinephrine and norepinephrine).

Promotes good brain function, stimulates focus, sharpens observation and concentration and helps improve the mood, fighting oxidative stress.

Coconut Water Powder

One of the most popular healthy sport drinks of our time, an absolute trend. Its sweet taste is very pleasant but also very refreshing.

Nevertheless, its great quality is characterized by the high number of electrolytes naturally contained, working ideally in organisms, following an intense workout for fighting dehydration.

Besides, it works as an excellent appetite suppressant, an isotonic drink and as a blood pressure balancer.

Taurine

Taurine is a very powerful antioxidant, a member of the family of amino acids, produced not only by the organism, but also received via the diet (meat & fish).

Found in the brain, in large quantities, acts as a powerful energy tonic. You will also find it in many well-known energy drinks for the same reason.

Increases energy and fights fatigue immediately, giving a better “start up”.

L-Citrulline Malate

Amino acid, especially popular in Pre-Workout supplements, has a positive effect on athletic performance, being extremely important for those (men and women) wishing to build muscle. Promotes muscle recovery after hard training, delays the onset of muscle fatigue (giving useful time to training) and promotes the release of anabolic hormones in the organism.

Beta-Alanine

Another member of the amino acids family, but not one of those 9 essential for the organism. It is widely used in energy boosting supplements, while studies have confirmed that it can significantly reduce the feeling of physical fatigue during aerobic training, especially in women.

Lysine (as L-Lysine HCl)

Last but also most important ingredient is lysine, an amino acid playing a key role in the body's protein synthesis and certainly in muscle rebuilding and weight loss.

Especially for people following a vegetarian / vegan diet need support / supplementation of this important amino acid from a dietary supplement.

Lysine helps - among others - in better absorption of calcium, while actively contributes to production of important enzymes, hormones and antibodies in the organism.

Powher composition - conclusion: Contains very interesting ingredients (in very good ratios), while no reports of side effects are presented. The high quality ingredients of Powher Fat Burner combined, create a very dynamic formula promising real physical benefits.

How We Rank Fat Burning Pills

When choosing a great fat loss formula, there are a number of things you should keep in mind. As for the list we’ve handpicked, we ranked the diet pills based on the following criteria, which should also help you choose the one that’s right for you:

Customer reviews

When choosing the best weight loss supplements, it’s always a good idea to see some customer reviews online before you buy. The insights other users provide can often prove invaluable as they can help you decide why certain kinds of diet pills may be right for you or how your body might react to some of the ingredients in them. Caffeine, for example, is not tolerated well in some individuals, so checking out reviews can tell you which weight loss pills to stay away from as some do contain a high amount of caffeine.

Overall safety

While the fat burning pills you consume are produced in FDA-approved facilities, the FDA does not approve them as they are not the same as weight loss medication – such as Orlistat, for instance, which is a weight loss drug specifically developed to help obese children lose weight.

All in all, if you have any health concerns, ask your GP about any potential long-term effects of fat burning pills. With that said, over the counter weight loss pills are generally well-tolerated in the majority of individuals and do not have any side effects when taken within the recommended dosage.

Ingredients

When choosing between the best weight loss pills, be weary of the ingredients a manufacturer has advertised on the label. For instance, what some manufacturers do is that they tout or overpraise a formula as being the “best ever” or something never before witnessed by the world. This is often a tactic to conceal the actual ingredients which may be harmful to health.

So, always do a bit of research to make sure you understand what the ingredients on the label mean and how they bring about weight loss. Furthermore, weight loss pills with non-synthetic and all-natural ingredients ensure that the possibility of any adverse reactions are minimized and that you are also reducing your environmental footprint.

Price and money-back guarantee

You will notice that the price tag on “guaranteed” diet pills often vary according to the quality of ingredients and the number of servings per bottle.

Moreover, if a manufacturer guarantees your money back, then you can bet they are effective and contain quality ingredients. And, with most manufacturers, you will typically spend anywhere between $40 and $60 per bottle which is more or less a month’s supply. Look around and you might also find “buy 1, get 1 free” deals to help you save some more.

Are there Different Kinds of Weight Loss Pills?

Absolutely – here’s how these different kinds of diet pills help you lose weight:

Thermogenic Fat Burner

The term thermogenesis refers to heat production. The body naturally burns heat to produce energy, a process which takes place in the liver where calories are burned or utilized for energy production. Thermogenic diet pills boost your body’s natural thermogenic potential to boost metabolism and speed up the fat burning process.

You’ll observe that most thermogenic diet pills contain caffeine or green tea extract (or both) to activate thermogenesis – stimulants which help the body immobilize more fat cells for energy. Other thermogenic ingredients include yohimbine, garcinia cambogia, raspberry ketones and capsaicin.

Appetite suppressant

One of the biggest culprits behind weight gain is an excess amount of calories. Diet pills containing appetite suppressants help give users a sense of fullness a lot quicker, so that they stay in that fat burning mode. Popular appetite suppressing ingredients include green tea extract, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA).

However, caffeine is probably the most common ingredient found in appetite suppressing weight loss pills. Without getting overly technical, caffeine helps you take better control over food cravings.

Carb-blocking Diet Pills

Carbohydrates – the mere mention of carbs makes people on a low-calorie diet run for cover! These kinds of fat burning pills prevent your body from absorbing too many carbohydrates, largely due to a selection of compounds called alpha-amylase inhibitors. They’re actually common in wheat flour and beans.

While you do need carbs to feel “normal” and maintain healthy energy levels, carb blockers prevent your digestive system from breaking down complex (slow-releasing) carbohydrates like bran bread, pasta and potatoes. When you consume these ‘carby’ foods, they’ll simply pass through your intestines without being absorbed. So you won’t have to worry about consuming too many calories from carbohydrates.

Best Ingredients to look for in Weight Loss Pills

Forskolin

Native to the Indian Coleus plant which grows in India, Thailand and Nepal, forskolin helps treat obesity, glaucoma and heart problems. A study conducted on this ingredient concluded that men taking 250mg of forskolin for a period of 90 days dropped more body fat than those in a placebo group.

CLA

Conjugated linoleic acid comes primarily from grass-fed animals like cows, goats and sheep. It has been effectively used in weight loss supplements for decades to help people lose weight, and has been linked with safe and effective weight loss in a number of studies.

Raspberry ketone

This is a natural molecule typically found in cranberries, blackberries and other antioxidant-rich fruits. Raspberry ketone has recently been the subject of many studies owing to its weight loss properties. In fact, in one animal study, it was discovered that mice consuming raspberry ketone experienced increased fat mobilization, improved blood sugar levels and a more regulated metabolism.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Garcinia Cambogia’s origins lie in an Indonesian tropical fruit known as Malabar tamarind. Research indicates that this extract can help people improve their blood sugar profile and control food cravings. The main ingredient, hydroxycitric acid, helps the body use fat stores more effectively for energy.

Green Tea Extract

Green on its own is very healthy for weight management. Green tea extract, however, is even more effective for losing weight, thanks to its higher quantity of antioxidants and caffeine. This has been shown to boost metabolism and energy production, making it easier to not just have energy to workout on a low calorie diet but also burn those calories more efficiently.

Green coffee bean extract

If you’ve ever had a love affair with coffee, or more specifically, black coffee, then you already know its potential as a fat burner. Green coffee bean extract is extracted from unroasted coffee beans. It provides a host of benefits such as improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The high concentration of chlorogenic acids is believed to be the reason it helps people shed weight, according to research.

Glucomannan

A natural soluble fibre extracted from konjac root, this satiating ingredient forms a dense fibre in the stomach, helping you feel fuller and not have as many sugary cravings. No wonder it’s called “the broom of the intestines'' – you’ll experience much better stools too as a result!

Caffeine

You’ll probably see this as a top-listed ingredient in many weight loss supplements. Caffeine stimulates the mind and body to produce more energy by blocking certain receptors in the brain that make you feel tired and fatigued.

Closing thoughts

If you’ve tried every approach in the book and failed, then the above are some of the best weight loss pills you can buy to reach your goals. It’s a safe way to lose weight, although if you believe you’re sensitive to any of the ingredients found in non-prescription weight loss pills, do run them through your GP.