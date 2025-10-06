Rajkot, October 6: Rajkot police have arrested nine individuals in connection with a massive scam that defrauded around 4,000 people across India. The gang allegedly sold allopathic medicines as fake "sex stamina tablets,” claiming they could enhance sexual performance, reduce obesity, and manage diabetes. The operation came to light after a raid at a call centre in Bhayavadar town, around 100 km from Rajkot city, Gujarat. Authorities say the racket had been active for over a year, targeting customers with promises of miraculous health benefits.

Victims reportedly paid inflated prices for the spurious medicines, which were far from the advertised effects. Police confirmed that the accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, extortion, and impersonation. Investigations are ongoing, with the alleged mastermind, identified as Kishan, still at large. Gujarat: Woman Travel Operator Defrauded of INR 1.95 Crore in Vadodara on Pretext of Arranging Travel Packages to Dubai and Vietnam.

How Sex Enhancement Pills Scam Operated in Rajkot?

According to a Times of India report, the gang operated through a call centre managed by co-conspirator Darshak Makadiya (27), employing eight telecallers aged between 19 and 24. These telecallers were trained to pose as doctors and medical representatives, reaching out to potential customers via social media and other online platforms. They collected personal details and persuaded victims to purchase the so-called “sex stamina tablets,” which were sold at inflated prices of up to INR 1,200, despite costing only INR 120 to procure. What Is INR 450 Crore Chit Fund Scam, Probe Which Brought Shubman Gill and 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Under Scanner?

The accused divided responsibilities to ensure the scheme ran smoothly. Makadiya oversaw the call centre operations, handling customer communications and order confirmations, while Kishan, formerly employed at a pharmaceutical company in Ahmedabad, managed production, logistics, and payments. Preliminary investigations suggest the gang mainly targeted lower-income individuals in rural and semi-urban areas, exploiting their trust and desire for quick health remedies.

Police recovered digital records of approximately 4,000 customers from the past two months, with older data reportedly deleted. The seized laptops, mobile phones, and other devices are now under forensic analysis. Authorities are also examining the medicines to verify their contents and safety. Victims who raised complaints were allegedly threatened with fake police cases or exposure of personal information. Rajkot police have dispatched a team to Ahmedabad in search of Kishan, while the arrested co-conspirators await further legal proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

