Beijing, November 13: A heartbreaking incident from China has triggered shock and debate online after a 36-year-old man died only days after undergoing weight-loss surgery, an operation he chose solely to impress his girlfriend’s parents before marriage. The man, identified by the pseudonym Li Jiangfrom Henan province, reportedly weighed over 134 kg and had battled obesity and unhealthy lifestyle habits for years. Standing 174 cm tall, Li had recently entered a committed relationship and felt compelled to appear healthier before meeting his partner’s family, believing it would help him secure their approval.

Determined to shed weight quickly, Li opted for gastric bypass surgery and was admitted to Zhengzhou’s Ninth People’s Hospital on September 30. The procedure was completed successfully on October 2, and after brief monitoring in the ICU, he was moved to a general ward the following day. But on October 4, his condition suddenly deteriorated. He stopped breathing early the next morning and was rushed back to the ICU. Despite emergency intervention, Li tragically died on October 5 from respiratory failure. China: Man Jumps Through Hotel Window Following Heated Argument With Girlfriend in Hunan, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Medical records revealed that Li had experienced rapid weight gain, sleep snoring issues, metabolic syndrome, hypertension, and fatty liver, all factors that may have contributed to his risk profile. His family, devastated and confused, questioned whether doctors performed adequate pre-surgery evaluations and whether timely post-operative monitoring was provided. The hospital insisted all procedures met clinical standards and emphasized that emergency care was immediate. China Shocker: Doctor Punches 82-Year-Old Patient in Face During Eye Surgery, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Both the family and hospital have now requested the local Health Commission to conduct an autopsy. “The final autopsy report will provide the most authoritative conclusion,” the hospital stated, pledging full accountability based on its findings.

The incident has ignited intense debate across Chinese social media about societal beauty expectations, the psychological pressure to meet partner families’ standards, and the real risks associated with elective weight-loss surgeries.

