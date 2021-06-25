McMurray Stern has been providing new and innovative solutions to the storage world for over four decades. Saving people time and money, their solutions are easy to use and can be used for any industry.

By providing solutions such as automated systems, turn-key workspaces, custom shelving, and lockers and racking, McMurray Stern is prepared to assist any company across any industry for their storing needs.

“There is no product too delicate or space too challenging. We’ve spent years cultivating partnerships with key manufacturers, and eliminating the need for multiple vendors on a project. As your single point of contact, McMurray Stern saves you time and money. We are dedicated to helping you get the most out of the space you already have.”

Their fully integrated design-build process ensures that projects are professionally managed from start until end. This specialized process also improves workflow and can manage your time, space, materials, and information in a more efficient way.

McMurray Stern’s team of designers and architects are always there as well to make sure whatever storage space you have in mind is not only functional, but aligns with what you want. This team will work within your timeline to “ensure a smooth installation, from planning to aftercare and maintenance. By getting involved early, we can identify and address important considerations unique to mobile storage to ensure the best use of time and money.”

The new automated storage and retrieval systems that McMurray Stern has proudly come out with allows for a higher storage density, freeing up otherwise wasted floorspace. These systems are great for grocery, retail, or manufacturing companies that could really use the help of an organized, well put together storage space in what may be a large warehouse.

Their automated systems include AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), Conveyors, VLMS (Vertical Lifts by McMurray Stern), MiniLoads, Carousel Systems, Shuttle Systems, Picking Systems, Cranes, and Lift & Runs.

AGVs are very helpful in that they help automate material flow with increased safety and accuracy. Advantages of AGVs include low investment and operating costs, easy integration and low (IT) infrastructure requirement, increased operational safety and improved work conditions, and more!

McMurray Stern’s conveyors assist in transporting material within your company on diverse large load carriers, while VLMS are the ideal storage solution for industrial products, components, and spare parts for all possible environments and industries.

Miniload cranes help as an ideal automated storage-retrieval system in any warehouse, while carousel systems enable efficiency when it comes to storage and picking processes in the smallest possible space.

The other systems can also help in ways such as processing orders faster, optimizing storage with rapid material transport, increasing production while reducing waste and increasing profits, and assisting in pallet handling in the manufacturing and distribution market.

McMurray Stern has been ahead of the curve ever since they began their journey over forty years ago, and they continue to show creativity, diligence, and overall care for their customers. They are so ahead of the game when it comes to storage solutions that it is exciting to think about where their innovation will take us in the next forty years.