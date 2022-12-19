In a shocking incident that took place in Telangana, a leopard entered a Hetero drugs manufacturing unit in Sangareddy district. Pictures and videos of the big cat entering the drug company's manufacturing have gone viral on social media. As per reports, after the leopard entered the drug manufacturing unit, it was tranquillised by the forest officials. The big cat left employees terrified and created panic among them. Heartwarming Reunion! Three Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother in Maharashtra's Satara (Watch Video).

Leopard Captured and Rescued

Leopard captured in Hetero Drugs Limited, Kazipally Industrial Estate, Sangareddy District #Leopard2#Telangana pic.twitter.com/nip6cfGTL4 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) December 17, 2022

#ForestWildlifeTelangana Four to Five years old Leopard was captured and rescued from Hetero Drugs Limited, Kazipally Industrial Estate, Sangareddy District pic.twitter.com/mgukfN2K8S — Deepika Pasham (@pasham_deepika) December 17, 2022

