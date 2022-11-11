Mumbai, November 11: After a leopard attacked a man at Mumbai's Aarey colony in Goregaon, yet another incident of animal attack has come to light. This time the incident took place in Andhra Pradesh. As per reports, panic and fear has gripped villagers after a tiger attacked and killed a calf at Nakkavanipalem near Askapalle of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalle district.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place on the wee hours of Thursday. After the incident came to light, forest officials examined the carcass, and also identified the pug marks of the big cat. The police and forest officials have sounded an alert in the villages surrounding Nakkavanipalem about the movement of the big cat. Leopard Attack in Aarey Colony: Cattle Farm Worker Attacked by Big Cat While Talking on Phone, Second Incident This Week.

As per reports, the tiger has already created panic among people as it has called cattle at various places in the last few months. Forest officials said that people living in villages near Nakkavanipalem are a worried and living in fear that the big cat may strike once again. Officials also said that the presence of the big cat has caused panic in parts of Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile officials as still unsure if it is the same tiger that killed many cattle's earlier or a new one. Last month, officials also bought a a huge cage from Uttar Pradesh to catch the big cat, however, the tiger gave a slip to the trap. In a separate incident, a leopard attacked a dog and dragged it away in Uttarakhand. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 24-second video clip, the big cat can be seen pouncing on the dog and later dragging it. As per reports, the incident took place at Raiwala police station in Dehradun. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera which has now being shared widely on social media.

