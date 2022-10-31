In a video that has gone viral on social media, a tiger can be seen roaming on a road in Maharashtra. In the video, a man can be seen riding a scooter can be seen taking a U-turn after he sots the big cat roaming on a in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur. The video shows the tiger roaming on the road alone before it comes across the man on a scooter. The man, who seems to appear frightened by the animal's presence quickly takes a U-turn and vanishes off to a safe distance. Meanwhile, the big cat can be seen disappearing into the bushes adjacent to the road. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

Man Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger on Road

