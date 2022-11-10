Mumbai, November 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a leopard attacked a worker from a cattle farm in Goregaon's Aarey Milk Colony. As per reports, this is the second incident of a leopard attack this week. Reportedly, the man sustained minor injuries during the big cat's attack.

According to a report in Mid-day, the Forest Department has sprung into action after the incident came to light. Forest officials are taking steps to trap the big cat which is suspected to behind the attack. As per reports, the same leopard killed a toddler recently. The incident took place on November 6 at around 8 pm, when a man identified as Ram Yadav (61) was talking on the phone. Leopard Attack: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat While Sleeping in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Third Incident Since August.

Officials said that Yadav works on a cattle farm which is close to the forest patch. Speaking about the incident a local said, "The workers started shouting, following which the leopard vanished in the bushes. It is possible this was a chance encounter and both the person and the leopard were unaware of each other due to the darkness. The worker did not suffer serious injuries."

As per reports, the big cat was spotted at least four to five times it the area, however, it did not attack at anyone. Sources said that the animal was sitting peacefully at one location. In the incident, Yadav suffered minor injuries, however, he did not go to a hospital. After the incident cane to light, locals informed the forest department about the attack. Bihar: Man-Eating Tiger, Who Mauled 9 People to Death in Bagaha, Killed Hours After Shoot at Sight Order Issued.

Following this, forest officials installed camera traps in the area to track the movement of the big cat. As per reports, there are about 30 camera traps that have been installed in the Aarey Milk Colony. These cameras are installed to monitor the leopard’s movement. Besides, two trap cages are also present in the areas.

