Mumbai, August 16: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu on Monday released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list. Candidates who appeared for the TNEA exam 2022 can check their TNEA rank list by visiting the official website at tneaonline.org.

Candidates can check their TNEA 2022 Rank List by using their email id and password. It must be noted that only those candidates who make the shortlist will be eligible for the TNEA 2022 Counseling process.

"Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 (TNEA 2022) Rank List has been published, you can login to www.tneaonline.org with your username/password to check your rank, we have also published all eligible students' rank as PDF file in our website under Rank details section. If there are any queries regarding the rank please reach out to near by TFC," an official notification on the website read.

Steps to check TNEA 2022 Rank List:

Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org

Click on the "TNEA 2022 rank list" download link

Enter your login details

Your TNEA rank list will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The top 10 toppers of TNEA Rank List 2022 include Renjitha K, Harinika M, Lokesh Kannan M, Ajay H, Gobi H, Prateekshaat T, Pavithra B, Hariguru J, Madhubaalika M, and Sharykesh K. Check full topper's list here.

According to sources, the TNEA Rank List 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by candidates in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. The marks will be ill be reduced to 200 (Maths 100, Physics 50, and Chemistry 50). Only those candidates who are selected will be able to apply for the TNEA 2022 Counselling session which will begin on August 20.

