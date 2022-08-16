Mumbai, August 16: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card.

Candidates who are appearing for the CBSE compartment exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.cbse.gov.in or parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10 and 12 Timetable Released at cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here.

This year, the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams will be held on August 23 while the Class 10 compartment exams will be held from August 23 to August 29.

Steps to download CBSE Compartment exam admit card 2022:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Pariksha Sangam Portal" link

Following this, click on "Schools" and then on 'Pre-Exam Activities'

Next click on 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022' link

Enter your login details

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details regarding the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2022 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).