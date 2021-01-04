Mumbai, January 4: An actress of Tollywood, who was arrested in connection with a drug case, escaped from the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today. According to reports, the Tollywood actress was supposed to be produced before a court in Mumbai. A hunt was launched to nab the actress. She was arrested by NCB sleuths yesterday.

NCB officers reportedly recovered 400 grams of banned drug mephedrone from her possession, reports said. She was kept under observation in the same hotel where she was caught by the NCB. However, she managed to flee. NCB said in a press release that drug supplier Saeed is still absconding. He was also involved with the Tollywood actress in the drug trade.

The hotel owners were also questioned in connection with the case. NCB got to know about Saeed from Chand Mohammed, a drug peddler, who used to procure drugs from Saeed. The NCB had launched a mega hunt for drug peddlers in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajpur. The NCB has questioned several top actors in the last couple of months. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Drug Peddler Kaizen Ebrahim Gets Bail.

Last week, NCB arrested three peddlers on charge of possessing synthetic drug mephedrone during raids at Andheri and Kurla areas. The NCB in the last few months has tightened the noose around peddlers in several parts of the country. The NCB is also probing two cases related to drugs against a number of Bollywood celebrities in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

