Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night detained a Tollywood actor from a hotel on Mira Road here in connection with a drugs case.

NCB said in a press release that drug supplier Saeed is still absconding. He was also involved with the Tollywood actress in the drug trade. The hotel owners were also questioned in connection with the case.

NCB got to know about Saeed from Chand Mohammed, a drug peddler, who used to procure drugs from Saeed.

Chand Mohammed was caught red-handed yesterday by NCB.

A total of 400 grams of MD have been seized by NCB in last night operations. The drugs are worth Rs 8 to 10 lakhs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)