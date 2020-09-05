Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS): A Mumbai magistrate granted bail to one of the accused drug peddlers Kaizen Ebrahim in the ongoing probe into the narcotics angle in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, here on Saturday.

Earlier this morning, Ebrahim - who was arrested on Friday by the Narcotics Control Bureau - was sent to 14 days' judicial custody in the same case. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Verbal Spat Erupts Between Kaizen Ibrahim's Lawyer And NCB Team Outside Mumbai Court, Watch Video.

He was among five persons arrested by the NCB in a bid to unravel the drugs angle in Bollywood. Ebrahim's name was revealed by another accused Abdel Basit Parihar, who was nabbed by NCB on September 3. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Showik Chakraborty, Brother of Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda Sent to NCB Custody Till September 9.

Parihar - who the NCB described as an 'active member' of a drug syndicate with high-profile customers and narcotics suppliers - on his interrogation told the NCB that he purchased the drugs from Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra on instructions from Showik Chakraborty.

The brother of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and Sushant's home manager Samuel Miranda were arrested late on Friday and have been sent to 4 days' NCB custody on Saturday afternoon.

