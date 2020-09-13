New Delhi, September 13: Amid reports of possible less supply of vegetables, prices of tomato have crossed Rs 80 per kilogram in Delhi. In retail markets of the national capital, tomato is being sold in the range of Rs 80-85 per kg depending on the quality. The high prices are contrary to the government's data that showed the average retail price of tomato at Rs 60 per kg in Delhi. Retail prices of green vegetables like okra (bhindi), cabbage, green chilly, pointed gourds (parwal) among others have also gone up in Delhi.

On Saturday, tomato was quoted at ₹ 80-85 per kg by vegetable hawkers and vendors in unorganised markets. This is almost double of the wholesale rates of tomato. At Azadpur mandi, Asia's largest fruits and vegetable wholesale market, tomato prices were ruling at Rs 40-60 per kg on Saturday, according to trade data. While in unorganised markets, tomato prices were in the range of Rs 80-85 per kg, private grocery chains had the vegetable at cheaper rates. Vegetable Price Rise in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh: Soaring Rates Send Onions, Tomatoes And Potatoes Out of Common Man’s Reach.

Mother Dairy's Safal vegetable outlets were selling tomato at Rs 78 per kg, while e-tailer Grofers at Rs 74-75 per kg and Big Basket at up to Rs 60 per kg on Saturday.

Soaring Rates Send Tomatoes Out of Common Man's Reach:

Retail tomato prices surge to Rs 80-85 per kg in Delhi due to tight supply — Ashok Kumar (@IamAshokKumar24) September 12, 2020

Patna : Onion - 37/- kg Tomato - 80/- kg Potato - 41/- kg ----------------------------- Delhi : Onion - 35/- kg Tomato - 70 to 80/- kg Potato - 38/- kg ----------------------------- Bengaluru : Onion - 34/- kg Tomato - between 52 to 62/- kg Potato - 43/- kg 13/09/2020 — ROFL results 👀👂 (@2019results) September 13, 2020

Why Tomato Prices Shoot Up:

The reasons behind a rise in tomato prices included disrupted supply of fresh crops and decrease in tomato production. "Prices are rising on reports of less arrival of new crops from growing regions," PPA Tomato Association (in Azadpur mandi) Ashok Kaushik, told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are the states with deficit tomato production. The country produces about 19.73 million tonnes of tomato annually, while the consumption is about 11.51 million tonnes, as per the official data. (With PTI inputs)

