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The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the complete schedule for online booking of darshan tickets, sevas and accommodation for July 2026. Devotees planning a visit to Tirumala Temple can now mark key dates to secure their slots in advance.

According to TTD, the quota for Arjitha Sevas such as Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana will be released at 10 am on April 18, 2026. Devotees must register for the electronic dip before 10 am on April 20. Those allotted tickets will need to complete payment between April 20 and April 22 before 12 noon. Viral Video of BR Naidu: YSRCP Demands Resignation of TTD Chairman After Clip Shows Him Romancing Woman; Naidu Calls It Deepfake.

Bookings for other Arjitha Sevas including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will open at 10 am on April 21. On the same day, virtual sevas along with their darshan slots will be available from 3 pm.

TTD further stated that Angapradakshinam tokens will be released online at 10 am on April 23, followed by Srivani Trust darshan tickets at 11 am. Free special darshan tokens for senior citizens, differently abled persons and devotees with chronic illnesses will be issued at 3 pm on April 23. Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Takes Action Against 18 Employees for Non-Compliance With Hindu Religious Practices.

The Special Entry Darshan tickets are scheduled for release at 10 am on April 24. Accommodation bookings in Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 3 pm the same day.

TTD has advised devotees to use only its official website for bookings to avoid fraud. With high demand expected, early registration and timely payment are crucial for securing darshan and stay arrangements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).