Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their first public appearance as a married couple in Hyderabad on Sunday, visiting the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple in Jubilee Hills. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, offered prayers and distributed sweets to devotees as part of a nationwide celebration of their union. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Post Dethrones Virat Kohli’s 2024 T20 WC Triumph Photo As Most-Liked Instagram Post in Asia.

Rashmika-Vijay’s Spiritual Start to Married Life

The couple arrived at the temple early Sunday afternoon, accompanied by family members, including Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda. Dressed in traditional attire, Rashmika in a green Kanjeevaram saree and Vijay in a white dhoti and red angavastram, the duo performed a special puja to seek blessings for their new journey.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Tirumala Tirupati Temple - Watch Video

Security was tightened around the temple premises as a large crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars. Following the rituals, the couple spent time greeting the public and personally handing out sweets to devotees and temple staff.

Pan-India ViRosh Celebrations

The temple visit in Hyderabad is part of a larger, unique initiative announced by the couple on social media. Under the banner "The Wedding of VIROSH" a moniker created by their fanbase, the actors organised the distribution of sweets across major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

In a joint statement shared on Saturday (February 28), the couple noted, "You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With Mithai and Food."

Rashmika and Vijay Distribute Sweets to Devotees at TTD - Watch Video

In addition to the sweets, the couple has organised Annadanam (sacred food offerings) at 16 temples across various states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.

From Secret Engagement to Royal Wedding

The public appearance marks the end of years of speculation regarding their relationship. The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in October 2025 at Vijay's residence.

Their wedding in Udaipur was an intimate affair that blended Vijay’s Telugu roots with Rashmika’s Kodava heritage. Despite the privacy of the event, photos shared by the couple afterwards broke social media records, garnering over 24 million likes within 48 hours.

ViRosh Wedding Reception

The celebrations are set to continue this week with a grand wedding reception scheduled for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. The event is expected to be attended by prominent figures from the South Indian and Hindi film industries. Mr and Mrs Deverakonda: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds, Share Sweet Flying Kisses With Paparazzi (Watch Video).

On the professional front, the newlyweds are slated to appear together in the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, scheduled for release in September 2026.

