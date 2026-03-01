Mumbai, March 1: A major political controversy has broken out involving Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu (Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu), following the circulation of alleged private videos and photographs featuring him romancing a woman on social media. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a stinging attack on the temple administration chief, while Naidu has dismissed the visuals as "malicious deepfakes" intended to tarnish his reputation.

Opposition leaders, led by former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, have demanded Naidu's immediate resignation. Speaking to the media today, March 1, Reddy termed the content "immoral" and argued that its circulation has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees. What Is Silk Dupatta Scam? Polyester Dupattas Supplied As Silk to Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati for 10 Years, TTD Exposes INR 55 Crore Fraud.

BR Naidu Must Resign, Says YSR Congress; Shares Video of TTD Chairman

YSRCP Alleges Moral Misconduct by BR Naidu

Reddy alleged that such a controversy is unprecedented in the 94-year history of the TTD governing body. He further claimed to have consulted Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts who purportedly verified the authenticity of the visuals. The YSRCP has called for a criminal investigation and urged the state government to remove Naidu from his post to preserve the sanctity of the Tirumala temple. In a clip surfaced online, TTD chairman BR Naidu is seen romancing a woman.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu Calls Viral Video Deepfake

నకిలీ డీప్ ఫేక్ వీడియోలతో కొందరు సోషల్ మీడియాలో నాపై దుష్ప్రచారం చేస్తున్నారు. వ్యక్తిగతంగా నన్ను అప్రతిష్ట పాలు చేసేందుకు, తిరుమల తిరుపతి దేవస్థానం ప్రతిష్టను దిగజార్చేందుకు కుట్రలు చేస్తున్నారు. AI సాంకేతికతను వాడుకుని నా రూపం అనుకరించే విధంగా వీడియోలు తయారు చేసి ప్రచారం… — B R Naidu (@BollineniRNaidu) March 1, 2026

Naidu Responds, Calls Viral Video 'Malicious Deepfake Campaign'

Responding to the allegations, TTD Chairman BR Naidu categorically denied the authenticity of the media, labeling it a "smear campaign" orchestrated by political rivals. In a formal statement, Naidu asserted that advanced AI technology was misused to morph his likeness into fabricated videos. "They are using AI technology to create videos that imitate my appearance and promote them," Naidu said in a post on X. He also added that he has filed a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Police to unravel the conspiracy behind the misinformation being spread against him on social media. Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: CBI Probe Reveals Uttarakhand-Based Bhole Baba Dairy Supplied 68 Lakh Kg Fake Ghee Worth INR 250 Crore to Tirupati Temple.

Historical Context and Religious Sensitivity

The TTD, which manages the world-famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, is one of the most influential religious bodies in India. Appointments to its chairmanship are often politically charged, and any controversy involving its leadership typically triggers significant public and political fallout. This latest row adds to a long-standing rivalry between the current TDP-led administration and the YSRCP. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also referenced past derogatory remarks allegedly made by Naidu against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, suggesting the current scandal is a reflection of Naidu's conduct.

