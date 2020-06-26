Chennai, June 26: #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trended on social media as netizens geared up on Friday to demand justice for a father-son duo who were killed in Tuticorin after being taken into police custody. The deceased, identified as 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old J Bennic, were brutally beaten up by the cops after being arrested for violating lockdown. Kanimozhi Writes to NHRC over 'Custodial' Death Case in Tuticorin.

The custodial death sparked a wave of anger across Tamil Nadu, with the Opposition DMK demanding accountability from the ruling AIADMK. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami expressed sorrow over the custodial deaths and also announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.

Jayaraj and Bennic were arrested in June 19, after they allegedly violated the lockdown by keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permissible time. After arrest, they were reportedly beaten up.

After their condition deteriorated, the father-son were rushed to the government medical facility. Jayaraj died on June 22, whereas, his son succumbed to the injuries on June 23.

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Twitterati Mark Outrage

Congress Leader and Actor Khusbhu Sundar Lends Support

Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 26, 2020

'What Happened is Horrible'

What happened in Saththankulam is HORRIBLE!! Insult to Humanism... The accused officials needs to be Punished and Justice has to be given to those poor souls.... Some Humans are more dangerous than Viruses!!#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) June 25, 2020

'Terrifying'

Terrified to hear the brutality inflicted upon Jeyaraj & Fenix. Totally inhuman and couldn’t digest the torture they must’ve gone thru.Let’s raise our voices for this ruthless act India! Jeyaraj and Fenix are the George Floyd of India.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) June 26, 2020

Bollywood Actor Ritesh Deshmukh Also Calls For Justice

This is tragic & absolute National Shame. It sends shivers down my spine even reading about it. We all must stand together against this barbaric brutality. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/Srn5GFaG7p — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2020

AIADMK Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

Tamil Nadu: An ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs has been announced by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) to the family whose two members allegedly died in police custody in Tuticorin. The father and his son were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on June 19. — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The AIADMK party has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased family, apart from the Rs 20 lakh announced by the government. DMK MP Kanimozhi, on behalf of her party, handed a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family.

