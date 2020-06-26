New Delhi, June 26: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked his outrage on social media against the "police killing" of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. Gandhi, while condemning the brutality by law enforcers, demanded the AIADMK government in the state to ensure justice to the bereaved family. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Tuticorin Custodial Death Sparks Anger in Tamil Nadu, Netizens Demand Justice.

"Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors," Gandhi said, in the backdrop of protest marked by the Congress' unit of Tamil Nadu against the custodial deaths.

"I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure justice," the former Congress president further said.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Police brutality is a terrible crime. It’s a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors. I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix https://t.co/sVlqR92L3p — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 26, 2020

59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son J Bennic were arrested on June 19, after they allegedly violated the total lockdown imposed in the district. Their mobile shop was kept open beyond the permissible hours, as per the allegation levelled against them.

Both of them were subjected to torture and a brutal beatdown in police custody. After their condition deteriorated, Jayaraj and Bennic were rushed to the government medical hospital. Jayaraj died on June 22, whereas, his son succumbed to the injuries on the next day.

Congress' ally DMK announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the party fund to the immediate kin of Jayaraj and Bennic. The state government has also announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, whereas, the ruling AIADMK would handover a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family using their party fund.

