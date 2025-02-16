Udaipur, February 16: A horrifying incident has emerged from Udaipur, Rajasthan, where a 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in a moving vehicle after being offered a lift. The police stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

The incident took place in the Pratapnagar police station limits, where authorities have registered a case involving gang rape, abduction, and assault. The victim informed the police that she had travelled to Pratapnagar on Wednesday for work-related purposes. Rajasthan Horror: Pregnant Woman Locked for 7 Days and Tied by In-Laws After Refusing Forced Religious Conversion.

According to News18, the victim was waiting for transportation at an intersection around 9 p.m. to return home. After waiting for a long time without a vehicle arriving, she accepted a lift from four men in a car. However, instead of stopping at her destination, the men drove towards Dabok. Rajasthan Shocker: NEET Aspirant From Udaipur Dies by Suicide at Hostel Room in Kota.

The woman recounted her harrowing experience to the police, stating that while inside the vehicle, the two men in the backseat brutally assaulted and gang-raped her. She was then taken to an isolated spot near a college, where the attackers beat her with an iron rod before leaving her on the roadside in a deserted area.

The assault left her with severe injuries to her face and head, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she managed to reach the college gate, where a security guard gave her water. Gathering her strength, she then walked to a nearby hotel and informed the guard about the ordeal.

The Dabok police quickly reached the scene and transported the victim to a hospital. Authorities stated that they are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have assured that the culprits will be apprehended soon.

