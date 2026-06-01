UIDAI To Retire mAadhaar App Soon: How To Download New Aadhaar App, Key Features, Security Upgrades Explained

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that the existing mAadhaar app will be retired soon and replaced with a redesigned Aadhaar application aimed at improving digital identity verification, privacy controls and user security. The move is part of UIDAI’s broader effort to modernise Aadhaar services and reduce the need for carrying physical identity documents.

The new Aadhaar app, already available on Android and iOS platforms, introduces features such as face authentication, QR code-based verification, biometric lock controls and selective sharing of personal information. UIDAI says the platform has been designed to offer a faster, more secure and user-friendly experience compared to the older mAadhaar application.

Why UIDAI Is Replacing mAadhaar

According to UIDAI, the new app focuses on stronger privacy protections and improved authentication systems. Officials have said the platform follows a “data minimisation” approach, allowing users to share only the information required for a specific verification process instead of revealing complete Aadhaar details. New Aadhaar App Launched With Enhanced Security Features, UIDAI To Discontinue mAadhaar.

The authority has been encouraging users to migrate to the updated platform as part of its push for more secure digital identity management. Reports indicate that the older mAadhaar app will continue functioning for a limited period before being phased out completely, although no final shutdown date has been announced yet.

Key Features of the New Aadhaar App

The redesigned application introduces several upgrades aimed at strengthening security and simplifying verification processes.

Some of the key features include:

Face authentication-based identity verification

QR code-based Aadhaar sharing

Selective data sharing controls

Biometric lock and unlock functionality

Offline verification support

Digital Aadhaar storage without carrying physical copies

Aadhaar verification through secure credential sharing systems

The app is also designed to make identity verification more seamless for users accessing government services, banking facilities and other Aadhaar-linked platforms. How To Register on the New Aadhaar App: Step-by-Step Guide.

How Users Can Set Up the New Aadhaar App

UIDAI has outlined a registration process for users shifting from mAadhaar to the new application.

After downloading the app from official app stores, users must:

Register using the Aadhaar-linked mobile number Complete SMS-based verification Finish face authentication Set a six-digit security PIN Download Aadhaar profiles on the registered device

Reports indicate that users may need to complete the setup process afresh rather than relying on automatic migration from the old app.

Stronger Focus on Privacy and Digital Identity

The transition comes amid increasing emphasis on digital security and identity protection. The new app aims to reduce unnecessary exposure of Aadhaar information during authentication by allowing users to share only relevant details when required.

UIDAI has also highlighted the growing adoption of the new Aadhaar app, with the authority reporting millions of downloads within months of its rollout. The platform forms part of the government's wider push towards secure, paperless and consent-based digital identity verification systems.

What Happens Next?

While the mAadhaar app remains operational for now, UIDAI has advised users to begin shifting to the new Aadhaar app ahead of the planned retirement of the older platform. The authority is expected to provide further guidance regarding migration timelines and service continuity as the transition progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).