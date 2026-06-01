New Aadhaar App Launched With Enhanced Security Features, UIDAI To Discontinue mAadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new official Aadhaar application designed to provide users with enhanced security and more robust data management tools. The new application replaces the legacy m-Aadhaar platform, which the government is set to discontinue in the coming weeks as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise digital identity infrastructure.

The launch follows a strategic transition aimed at streamlining the user experience while addressing evolving cybersecurity requirements. UIDAI has prioritised the integration of sophisticated authentication protocols to ensure that sensitive resident information remains protected against unauthorised access. mAadhaar App Getting Discontinued Soon: UIDAI Urges Citizens To Download New Version With Face Authentication and QR Sharing Features.

Features of the New Aadhaar App

The updated application introduces several key functionalities aimed at increasing user control over their identity information. Central to this update is a revamped QR verification system, which allows for secure, offline authentication without the need to expose full demographic details unnecessarily.

Privacy-Focused Data Sharing: The platform includes advanced tools that allow residents to share their Aadhaar data selectively, ensuring that only the minimum required information is provided to service providers.

Enhanced Security Protocols: The application incorporates multi-layered encryption to safeguard against data breaches and unauthorised identity verification attempts.

Seamless Migration: Users are encouraged to download the new application from official channels, as the legacy m-Aadhaar app will soon lose support and functionality.

Setup Process and User Transition

UIDAI has provided a simplified setup process for the new application to facilitate a smooth transition for millions of users. Residents can register by verifying their mobile numbers linked to their Aadhaar profiles, followed by the standard biometric or OTP-based authentication process. mAadhaar Mobile App: Here's How You Can Download Aadhaar Card on Your Smartphone.

Once authenticated, the app provides a comprehensive dashboard for managing identity documents, updating profile information, and monitoring authentication history. Officials have emphasised that the phasing out of the older platform is necessary to implement these modern security architectures, and users should complete the migration as soon as possible to ensure uninterrupted access to digital identity services.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UIDAI ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).