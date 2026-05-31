How To Register on the New Aadhaar App: Step-by-Step Guide

If you have been using the mAadhaar app, an important change is on the way. The mAadhaar app is being phased out, and users will soon need to switch to UIDAI's new Aadhaar app, which comes with enhanced privacy controls, stronger security features, QR-based Aadhaar sharing, and face authentication.

The updated app allows users to store and access their Aadhaar credentials digitally without carrying a physical Aadhaar card. It also offers selective information sharing, enabling users to reveal only the details required for verification while keeping sensitive information private. Aadhaar Card Address Change Online 2026: Step-by-Step Guide To Update Address via UIDAI Portal for Free.

How To Register on the New Aadhaar App

Follow these simple steps to set up the new Aadhaar app:

Download the new Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and grant the required permissions for camera, SMS, and calls. Tap on "Begin Journey" and then select "Continue to Register." Enter your Aadhaar number and confirm it. Read the terms and conditions and click "Continue." Complete the verification process through the OTP sent via SMS. Perform face authentication by looking into the camera as instructed. Set a secure 6-digit PIN for future logins.

Once completed, your Aadhaar profile will be successfully registered on the new platform.

Key Benefits of the New Aadhaar App

The new Aadhaar app introduces several improvements over the existing mAadhaar application:

Enhanced privacy controls and stronger identity verification.

Selective sharing of Aadhaar details while hiding sensitive information such as full address.

Additional security through fingerprint and face lock options.

Offline access to important digital identity credentials.

Ability to store profiles of up to five family members on a single device.

Faster and more secure verification through QR code sharing.

QR Sharing and Face Authentication Explained

One of the biggest upgrades is the QR-based Aadhaar sharing feature. Users can securely share only the required Aadhaar details at hotels, hospitals, government offices, and other locations without exposing their complete Aadhaar information. How To Download Aadhaar Card: Know Step-by-Step Guide for E-Aadhaar.

The app also strengthens authentication by combining OTP verification with face authentication and QR-based verification methods. These additional layers of security are aimed at reducing misuse and improving user privacy.

As UIDAI transitions users from mAadhaar to the new Aadhaar app, existing users are encouraged to download the updated platform and complete registration to take advantage of its enhanced security and privacy features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 08:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).