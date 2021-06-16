Ahmedabad, June 16: A 28-year-old man died by suicide in Gujarat's Anand town after killing his two daughters. The body of Ghanshyam Prajapati, a casual labourer, was found hanging in wee hours of Tuesday morning. He reportedly left a suicide note wherein he mentioned that he was unable to cope up with his wife's death. His wife Lata died six months ago. Gujarat: Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due to Domestic Violence in Amreli.

Ghanshyam and Lata, along with their two daughters Priyanshi and Mansi, were living in Ekta Society. Six months ago, Lata died while giving birth a baby boy. On Tuesday morning when the milk delivery man arrived and knocked, nobody responded. After waiting for long, neighbours broke open the main door and went inside to find Ghanshyam, Priyanshi and Mansi dead. Gujarat Shocker: Family of 5 Die by Suicide in Dohad Reportedly Due to Financial Stress.

The minor girls were lying on the floor, while Ghanshyam was found hanging from the ceiling, according to a report by TOI. "He has mentioned in the note that he was missing her. He was under depression. After wife’s death, her parents were taking care of their six-month-old son. He also mentioned that he is taking his two daughters along with him," B D Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, was quoted as saying.

The bodies of the girls have been sent for postmortem. Cops were waiting for the repots to know whether Ghanshyam strangled them or killed them with some poisonous substances. It was also learned that Ghanshyam had lost his parents at an early age. He was raised by his maternal uncle.

