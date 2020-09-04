Gujarat, September 4: In a tragic incident, five people of the same family allegedly died by suicide in Dahod area in Gujarat after facing financial stress amid the coronavirus lockdown. The deceased include husband, wife and three children, the youngest among them being only 7 years old.

The victim's family reportedly belonged to the Vohra community. According to a News 18 Hindi report, the man reportedly was in extreme debt and this may have resulted in prompting the entire family to end their lives. The people in the are in a state of shock following the incident. Police are probing the reason for what led them to take the extreme step. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Boy in Bhopal Allegedly Commits Suicide After His Parents Refuse to Recharge His Mobile Internet Pack.

In a shocking case, five people of a family die by suicide in #Dahod, #Gujarat following financial crisis. The dead include husband,wife and three children; the youngest being 7 years old. #economy — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi (@DeepalTrevedie) September 4, 2020

