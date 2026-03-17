New Delhi, March 17: Delhi Police arrested two persons on Monday in separate cases for allegedly running illegal LPG refilling operations in the city and selling gas cylinders in the black market, amid the LPG shortage across the country due to the West Asia conflict In the first case, the staff of Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini district arrested Pushpendra, a resident of Vijay Vihar, who was found illegally transferring gas from domestic LPG cylinders into commercial cylinders to earn an illegal profit.

During the raid conducted at Phase-1, Vijay Vihar, police recovered two filled commercial LPG cylinders, 15 filled domestic LPG cylinders, four weighing machines, four refilling pipes used for transferring gas and a Bajaj Discover motorcycle used for transportation. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Essential Commodities Act, and further investigation is underway. Chhattisgarh: 741 LPG Cylinders Seized by Authorities in Major Crackdown Against Hoarding and Black Marketing Amid Middle East Crisis.

In another case, the staff of Gandhi Nagar police station arrested Ram Vilas Sharma (55), a resident of Kartar Nagar, New Usmanpur, who was found illegally refilling LPG gas from domestic cylinders into smaller cylinders for commercial purposes at a shop in the Dharampura area. Police recovered nine LPG cylinders, two gas filling machines and one weighing machine from the spot. An FIR under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, was registered at the Gandhi Nagar police station.

Police said both accused were involved in illegal refilling of LPG cylinders for unlawful gain, and strict action will be taken against those indulging in such activities. Further investigation in both cases is in progress. Additionally, Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an illegal LPG cylinder hoarding racket, which was operating from a godown in the Mundka area of the national capital. In a major crackdown, the Delhi Police seized 610 cylinders of different LPG companies, including Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas.

Earlier on Sunday, in a major crackdown against the illegal hoarding and black-marketing of LPG cylinders, Bhaderwah Police carried out a successful operation in the area and recovered 75 LPG cylinders while arresting three accused persons involved in the illegal trade. During the operation, police apprehended three persons. Police officials said that eight filled LPG cylinders and 15 empty cylinders were recovered from the possession of Abdul Hamid, while 28 filled cylinders and 24 empty cylinders were seized from Ghulam Rasool. In total, 75 LPG cylinders were recovered from their joint possession. Delhi Police Apprehends 46-year-old over Illegal Refilling and Black Marketing of LPG Cylinders.

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia; however, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, the government said in its latest update. However, despite concerns around LPG supply, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in the inter-ministerial press briefing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)