Mumbai, January 6: The PM Narendra Modi-led government is expected to disburse the 22nd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana scheme, which will provide INR 2,000 to each qualified farmer family. With PM Kisamn e-KYC trending on Google Trends, scroll down to check the process to complete the e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) and connect land and bank records before the payment in order to guarantee that the funds reach farmers easily.

Farmers must complete the e-KYC, have their bank account linked to their Aadhaar number, and have their land details recorded and seeded in the PM-KISAN portal in order to be eligible for future payments. The farmer can also do eKYC through their mobile phone at their own convenience. This is the most innovative and hassle-free way of doing eKYC. PM KISAN Scheme: What Is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? From Eligibility to Benefits, Know Steps To Register Online at pmkisan.gov.in.

Know How to Complete PM Kisan eKYC

Farmers have been provided with multiple digital and physical options to complete their verification:

OTP-Based: The fastest method, where farmers visit the official PM-Kisan portal, enter their Aadhaar number, and verify using a One-Time Password sent to their linked mobile number.

Biometric-Based: For those without mobile-linked Aadhaar cards, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras are equipped to perform fingerprint or iris scans for a nominal fee.

Face Authentication: Using the PM-Kisan mobile app, farmers can now complete e-KYC from home by scanning their faces, a feature designed to assist elderly or remote-based beneficiaries.

About PM Kisan Yojana

Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN has become one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs. To date, it has disbursed over INR 3.70 lakh crore across 21 installments. The transition to mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC in 2022 marked a significant shift toward digital transparency, successfully recovering over INR 416 crore from ineligible individuals who had previously circumvented the system's manual checks.

PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Installment Date

While the central government has not yet finalised the date for the 22nd installment, historical trends suggest a release in early February 2026. This installment is particularly crucial for farmers preparing for the summer (Zaid) crop season. Ladki Bahin Yojana News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 3,000 Joint Installment for December-January on January 14, Says Report.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to check their "Beneficiary Status" on the official portal to confirm if their e-KYC and land seeding records are correctly updated. Records currently show that over 30 lakh pending cases were cleared in the final quarter of 2025, but a significant number of "hybrid" or unverified accounts still require attention.

