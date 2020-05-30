Unlock 1 Guidelines: Hotels, Restaurants, Hospitality Services, Malls, Religious Places to Open for Public From June 8, SOPs to Be Issued Soon

Restaurants | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, May 30: The government issued a new set for guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities for the next one month. In the new Unlock 1 circular, the government divided the re-opening of activities in three phases. In the new order, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and religious places and places of worship for public; hotels will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020 onwards. The government said it will issue guidelines in this regard for people to follow. Meanwhile, the dates for opening cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

The government said that the lockdown to continue in Containment zones till June 30, only essential activities allowed. "Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.", the notification read. Unlock 1: MHA Issues Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, All Activities Outside Containment Zones to Open.

Here's the tweet:

Phase I: Religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Govt to issue guidelines in this regard #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/9xlokggRsa — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

The government had prohibited all public gatherings and had issued orders to schools and all educational institutions, malls and restaurants, flight and Metro services till May 31 amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 spread.