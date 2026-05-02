UP Horror: 4 Minor Children Murdered in Ambedkar Nagar, Mother Suspected; Husband’s Second Marriage in Saudi Arabia Under Scanner

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In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, four minor children were found brutally murdered inside their home in the Miranpur locality of Akbarpur on Saturday. The local police have identified the mother as the primary suspect, who remains at large. Initial investigations suggest that severe domestic distress, allegedly stemming from the father’s second marriage abroad, may have triggered the horrific crime.

Discovery of the Bodies

The incident came to light at approximately 3:00 PM on Saturday when the bodies of the four siblings-identified as Shafiq, Saud, Umar, and their sister Bayaan—were discovered lying in a pool of blood on a bed. The room was reportedly locked from the inside, and the children’s mother was nowhere to be found when authorities entered the premises. The victims are the children of Niyaz, a resident of Mahrua who has been working in Saudi Arabia for several years. The family was currently residing in a rented accommodation in the Miranpur neighborhood of the district headquarters. Telangana Shocker: Mother Kills 2 Children Before Ending Life in Nalgonda; Police Suspect Family Dispute.

Potential Motive: Domestic Discord

Preliminary police inquiries have revealed a troubled family dynamic. Niyaz, while working in Saudi Arabia, had reportedly contracted a second marriage with a Pakistani woman. This development had allegedly become a source of immense mental agony and tension for his first wife. Investigating officers believe that the suspect was under significant psychological pressure due to her husband's second nikah, which may have led to the desperate and violent act.

Police Investigation and Forensic Action

Upon receiving the information, senior police officials and a forensic team rushed to the spot to secure evidence. The bodies of the four children have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and timing of death. "The scene was deeply disturbing. We are exploring all angles, but the primary suspicion currently rests on the mother who has been missing since the bodies were found," a police spokesperson stated. Multiple teams have been formed to track her location and bring her in for questioning. Delhi Horror: Mother, 3 Minor Children Found Murdered in Samaypur Badli, Husband Vanishes After Brutal Family Massacre.

Community in Shock

The brutal nature of the killings has left the local community in mourning and disbelief. Neighbors described the family as relatively quiet, noting that there were no immediate signs that such a tragedy was imminent. As of Saturday evening, the area remains under heavy police presence as the manhunt for the mother continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TV9Hindi.Com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).