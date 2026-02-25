New Delhi, February 25: A horrific quadruple murder has shaken outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area after a woman and her three minor children were found with their throats slit on Wednesday morning. Police have identified the husband, Munchun Kewat, as the prime suspect. He is currently absconding. The victims were discovered in their residence in Chandan Park. The deceased woman, identified as Anita, lived with her husband and three daughters aged three, four, and five in a rented room. Kewat, originally from Patna, Bihar, worked as a vegetable vendor at the Azadpur Mandi. Man Killed Wife, Three Children in Chandan Park Area, Says Delhi Police.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Hareshwar V. Swami said, "We received a PCR call at approximately 8:00 AM from the Chandan Park area. Upon arrival, officers discovered the woman and her three daughters with their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The husband is missing and is our primary suspect. While the exact motive remains unclear, preliminary reports suggest a domestic dispute occurred on Tuesday night." A senior police officer said a crime team and forensic experts were rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Murder Caught on Camera in Greater Noida: Man Ambushed, Shot Dead by 3 Assailants Outside Home, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Neighbours expressed shock at the brutality of the crime. One resident, who discovered the scene, reported hearing persistent crying around 7:00 AM. "I initially thought a child had fallen, but the crying didn't stop," the neighbour stated. "When I went to check, I realised the tragedy that had occurred. They had been living here for about six or seven months. The husband usually left for work at 4:00 AM to sell ginger. The neighbours discovered the macabre scene around 6:00 AM." Police said multiple teams have been constituted to trace Kewat. The bodies of the four have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 103(1) (murder).

