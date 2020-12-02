Uttar Pradesh, December 2: In a tragic incident, 8 people died in a terrible road accident in UP's Kaushambi area. According to an NDTV report, the accident took place when a truck loaded with sand overturned on the car.

There were reportedly 10 people in the car, out of which 8 died and two are seriously injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Kochi Bus Accident: KSRTC Driver Dies, 25 Injured as Bus Rams Into Tree Near Chakkaraparambu.

UP Road Accident: 8 Dead, 2 Injured as Sand-Laden Truck Overturns

उत्तर प्रदेश के कौशांबी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, SUV पर बालू लदा ट्रक पलटने से 8 की मौतhttps://t.co/Ogbs7QVvHF — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) December 2, 2020

In another recent accident, a person died and 25 others were injured as a bus rammed into a tree near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi. According to KSRTC, the bus was a super deluxe service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode.

In another recent incident, three passengers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The bus caught fire after coming in contact with a low-lying high voltage wire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway,

