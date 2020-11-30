Kochi, November 30: In a tragic incident, a person died and 25 others were injured as a bus rammed into a tree near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi early morning today. According to KSRTC, the bus was a super deluxe service from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode.

The accident spot was 2 kms from the Vytilla Transport hub, where the bus had taken a 5-10 minutes break just before the accident. As per reports, the bus lost control and rammed into a huge tree on the median. The bus made a head-on collision damaging the front portion of the vehicle. According to an India Today report, the deceased driver has been identified as Arun Kumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Rajasthan Accident: Bus Catches Fire After Coming in Contact With High Voltage Wire on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, 6 Killed.

Kochi bus accident:

Kerala: A person dies, 25 others injured as bus rams into a tree near Chakkaraparambu in Kochi early morning today, say Kochi Police pic.twitter.com/UJrH8Glx3T — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

In a similar incident, which took place a few days back, three passengers lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The accident took place near Achrol in Rajasthan on Friday. The bus caught fire after coming in contact with a low-lying high voltage wire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway,

