Lucknow, December 1: To curb the risk of falling behind due to school closures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Government is sparing no effort to promote online education in the state. In order to strengthen the structure of online education, the Basic Education Department has set an ambitious target of December 15 to bring all the students on board by making them aware of the importance of using the Diksha app, launched by NCERT in 2017.

The aim has been set by the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh to upload one crore play content, which has detailed lessons in videos and text, on the Diksha portal by December 15. As part of this campaign, a target of 10 downloads of the app per teacher has been given. The target has to be completed by mid-December and will be monitored by the state government, the department said.

More than 5000 videos of rich educational content have been uploaded on Diksha App from class 1 to 12 for subjects including English, Hindi, History, Civics, Sanskrit, etc. It is to be mentioned that 80 training courses for teachers are being provided on the app. Also, more than 70 lakh QR codes have been scanned and the content has been played over two crore times.

According to Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, “By promoting the Diksha app, students will have access to excellent digital educational content. With this, children can learn and understand various subjects in an interesting way.”