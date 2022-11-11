Bareilly, November 11: Selfie with a snake turned out to be fatal for a 26-year-old man who died after the reptile bit him. The man was trying to take a selfie with it so that he could post the picture on social media. The incident took place on Wednesday at the Kakoda fair, held during Kartik Purnima in Budaun district.

TOI reported that when the victim Dharamveer saw a snake charmer, he grabbed a snake and put it around his neck to take a selfie. However, the snake bit him on his left hand and soon he started getting seizures and fell unconscious. Noida Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide Allegedly Over Debt of Over Rs 1 Crore; Probe Underway

The snake charmer told the man's family that the snake was non-venomous and so his family members initially put some medicinal herb provided by the snake charmer. However, the man's hand became swollen after some time and he fell unconscious after which the family rushed him to the community health centre in Kadarchowk where he died. ‘Snake Man' Moti Ram, Famous For Rescuing Snakes, Dies After Being Bitten by Cobra

Doctors said that Dharamveer could have been saved if he was brought to hospital on time and given anti-venom. The snake charmer has now fled.

Dharamveer was a resident of Jogi Nawada locality in Bareilly city, and was a trader. His brother Satpal said Dharamveer used to attend the Kakoda fair every year and camp on the banks of the Ganga with his family.

SHO of Kadarchowk police station Amit Kumar said that this is an unfortunate incident and they are keeping an eye on snake charmers in the fair. So far, no complaint has been filed by the victim's family, the police added.

