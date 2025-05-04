Mumbai, May 4: In search of a cure for all snake bites, a man from California, Tim Friede, spent 18 years willingly injecting himself with venom from some of the world’s deadliest snakes. His unusual and risky experiment caught the attention of scientists, including immunologist Jacob Glanville, who saw potential in Friede’s unique immunity. Inspired by his story in 2017, Glanville and his team studied the antibodies in Friede’s blood and successfully developed a powerful antivenom.

In a surprising exchange, immunologist Jacob Glanville told Tim Friede, “I know it’s awkward, but I’m really interested in looking at some of your blood,” to which Friede replied, “Finally, I’ve been waiting for this call.” This marked the start of a remarkable collaboration. Friede donated a 40-millilitre sample of his blood, rich with antibodies developed over 18 years of deliberate snake venom exposure. Eight years later, Glanville, along with Peter Kwong, Richard J. Stock Professor of Medical Sciences at Columbia University, announced the creation of a groundbreaking antivenom capable of protecting against bites from 19 different venomous snake species, reported NDTV. Snake Attack in Maharashtra: Snake Charmer Dies After Cobra Bite in Gondia; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Traditional antivenoms are made by injecting animals like horses with snake venom, but they must closely match the venom source, limiting effectiveness across regions. In contrast, the new antivenom developed from Tim Friede’s blood offers broader protection and may cause fewer side effects due to its human origin, though it hasn’t been tested on humans yet. Snakebite Declared Notifiable Disease in India: Health Ministry Declares Snakebite Cases and Deaths a ‘Notifiable Disease’.

Tim Friede, who exposed himself to venom for 18 years, stopped in 2018 after near-death experiences and now works with biotech firm Centivax. WHO reports that snakebites kill tens of thousands and disable many more each year, highlighting the need for better treatments.

