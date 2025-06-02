Ballia, Jun 2: A 26-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl, the police said on Monday. Prem Kumar Ram, who lived in the same village as the minor in Ballia district, kidnapped her on May 25 and took her to Satna in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a case was registered against Prem under the BNS and POCSO Act. The girl's father allegedly rescued her in Satna three days ago.

During interrogation, the girl revealed that Prem had allegedly kidnapped and raped her, the police said. Prem was arrested near his residence on Monday and sent to jail, Ballia Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.