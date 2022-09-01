Budaun, September 1: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old farmer lost his life after he fell down from the roof of house after a troop of monkeys attacked him and bit his body several times in Kadarchowk town of Badaun on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Horilal was supporting his family by farming. According to family members, he has two sons who are both currently working in Delhi. Video: Youth Dies After Suffering Heart Attack in Swimming Pool in Maharashtra's Malegaon

According to a report in TOI, when he had gone to the roof of his house, a troop of nearly 30 monkeys charged at him. He tried to escape but accidentally fell from the rooftop. Though his neighbours rushed him to the hospital but doctors decided him dead. Kerala Shocker: Patient Dies After Ambulance Door Fails To Open for 30 Minutes (Watch Video)

The family did not inform the police of the unfortunate incident and cremated the body, police said.

Incidents of monkey attacks have been on a rise lately and this is the third such incident since July in which someone has died die to monkey attack.

Earlier, on July 15, a four-month-old boy was killed by a troop of monkeys in Bareilly after they snatched him from his father and threw him off the roof of the house in a village in UP’s Bareilly district. Likewise, on July 30, a woman aged was injured in a monkey attack and later died during treatment two weeks later.

