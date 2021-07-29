Muzaffarnagar, July 29: Police in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a twice-married man who allegedly hired a contract killer to get his first wife killed. The accused, identified as Mohammed Furqan, orchestrated the murder of his first wife Mohsina, also a murder accused, because he wanted to save his second wife, according to the police. Mohsina was shot dead by a contract killers allegedly hired by Furqan on July 15. Muzaffarnagar Court Awards 8-Year-Jail to Man And His Father For Killing Woman Over Dowry in 2018.

Furqan got married to Mohsina in 2012. A few years later, Mohsina was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the murder of her sister-in-law. When his wife was in jail, Furqan married another woman, a namesake of Mohsina. When his first wife was released on bail, she confronted Furqan and demanded a share from his property. 28-year-old Man Stabbed to Death in UP's Muzaffarnagar.

"Fearing that his first wife, who had already committed a murder, could kill his second wife, Furqan plotted her murder," a police officer was quoted by TOI as saying. Furqan allegedly have Rs 3 lakh to a contract killer to murder his first wife. "Furqan’s first wife was threatening him to give share from his property. To get rid of his first wife, Furqan had hired a contract killer," another officer said.

Furqan's first wife was shot dead on July 15. Following this, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav had directed the Mansoorpur police to solve the case at the earliest. Cops launched an investigation which uncovered shocking turn of events. Eventually, Furqan was arrested and booked for orchestrating his first wife's murder.

