Moradabad, October 20: A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer died allegedly after his brother-in-law and cousins injected poison into his shoulder. The incident took place on October 18 when the deceased, identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh, was returning home after attending an event in Uttara Pradesh's Moradabad. He was on a two-wheeler along with a relative. Police have arrested all three accused in the case. UP Shocker: Irked Over Scolding by Mother and Brother, Girl Mixes Poison in Food To 'Punish' Family; Arrested.

According to Rakesh's relative Arvind, Rakesh's brother-in-law Naresh and two others started following them when they were on way to their home on the evening of October 18. "They intercepted our vehicle and one of the accused grabbed Rakesh with his arm and injected poison into his shoulder and fled the scene," Arvind was quoted by Times of India as saying. Following the incident, Rakesh started experiencing severe body pain. Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Man Held in Meerut for Allegedly Poisoning Girlfriend After She Insist To Marry Him.

Arvind said Rakesh was taken to three hospitals before a private hospital in Pakhbara area finally admitted him. However, Rakesh died while undergoing treatment. He was 40. A resident of Kashiram Nagar, Majhola, he had retired from the service five years ago. Based on complaint lodged by Rakesh's family, police booked Naresh and two other accused, identified as Pradeep and Ranvir on charges of murder.

They face charges under Sections 307 (punishment for murder) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc) of the Indian Penal Code. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was having a property dispute with his relatives...All the three accused have been arrested," Moradabad Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said. Further investigation was underway.

