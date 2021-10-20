The Nation is celebrating the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate the monumental occasion of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence. To be part of this grand celebration and a step in this direction, the Union Public Service Commission has opened a ‘HELPLINE’ (Toll Free Number 1800118711) with the objective to assist the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have applied/ or are intending to apply for the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments.

This initiative is also a part of the Commission’s endeavour of undertaking queries of such candidates in a friendly manner. UPSC CAPF Written Result 2021 Declared Online at upsc.gov.in; Know Details.

The Helpline will remain operational on all working days (during the office hours). The candidates of above categories facing any difficulty in filling up the application form of any Examination/ Recruitment or for any queries concerning the Commission’s Examinations/ Recruitments, may contact this dedicated Helpline for assistance.

