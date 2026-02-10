Mumbai, February 10: In a major policy reversal, the Maharashtra government has officially dropped its plan to conduct doorstep physical verification for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Instead, the state has reopened its online portal, extending the deadline for beneficiaries to rectify e-KYC errors until March 31. This decision follows widespread pushback from Anganwadi workers and technical confusion that had inadvertently blocked financial aid for millions of women.

Why Was Physical Verification for Ladki Bahin Yojana Dropped?

The primary reason for the shift is a combination of administrative resistance and beneficiary feedback. Initially, the Women and Child Welfare Department had ordered nearly one lakh Anganwadi workers to visit homes to verify the eligibility of those flagged by the system. However, this move faced significant hurdles:

Workforce Boycott: Anganwadi unions across Maharashtra opposed the drive, citing an "excessive workload" without additional incentives. Many workers were already juggling health surveys, nutritional monitoring, and election-related duties.

Logistical Strain: Conducting manual checks for millions of affected women proved to be a slow and nearly impossible task for the existing administrative machinery.

Demand for Digital Solutions: Beneficiaries and local leaders urged the government to reopen the digital portal rather than relying on manual visits, which were seen as prone to delays and political pressure.

The 'Government Employee' Question That Caused Error

The need for verification arose from a significant technical glitch in the e-KYC form. A "wrongly framed" question in Marathi - "Tumchya gharatle koni sarkari nokrit nahi na?" (Nobody in your family works for the government, right?)— - used a confusing double negative.

Due to the sentence structure, more than 24 lakh women who should have answered "no" accidentally selected "yes". The system automatically classified them as government employees, resulting in the immediate suspension of their monthly INR 1,500 stipend. Minister Aditi Tatkare acknowledged the error, noting that the reported figures were unrealistic given that the state only has approximately 8 to 9 lakh actual government employees.

Deadline Extended Till March 31: What Beneficiaries Need to Do

To resolve the backlog, the government has provided a fresh window for corrections. Eligible women who have not received their payments due to these errors can now:

Access the Portal: Log in to the official portal at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in to correct their responses.

Correct e-KYC: Update information regarding family employment status and ensure Aadhaar-bank linking is active.

March 31 Deadline: The facility will remain open until the end of March. Only those who fail to correct their details by this date may still face physical verification as a last resort.

Financial Scope of the Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme

The Ladki Bahin Yojana remains one of Maharashtra's most ambitious welfare programs, covering nearly 2.25 crore women. The state spends approximately INR 3,700 crore monthly on the initiative. By shifting back to a digital correction model, the government hopes to quickly restore payments for the 2.4 million "stalled" accounts and potentially clear a lump-sum payment of INR 4,500 (covering three months) once the records are updated.

